Cheetahs are endangered in Bangladesh

The Bengal Tiger and the cheetah have lived side by side in the forest areas of the country’s three hill tract districts during 1980's. The Bengal Tiger is not seen there anymore and now lives in the Sundarbans only. Cheetahs are barely surviving in the forests of the three hill tracts districts and three another forest areas and the cheetah population has fallen low.

Cheetahs are being killed when they emerge in search of foods. This has happened more in the country’s northern regions. Seven cheetahs have been beaten to death in the bordering districts of the northern region over the past 18 years.

Besides, clouded leopard (gecho bagh), golden cat, fishing cat, jungle cat and marbled cat are endangered because of declining forest lands.

A delegation of the organisation working on wildlife, Creative Conservation Alliance, spotted a cheetah in Rangamati on 29 March this year. They took photos of the cheetah too. Before that, another cheetah was captured in their cameras in Chattogram Hill Tracts.

‎Assistant professor at forestry and environmental science department at ‎Rangamati Science and Technology University, Suprio Chakma spotted cheetah’s excrement in Kasalang recently.

Professor of the zoology department at Jahangirnagar University, Monirul H Khan, saw two cheetahs in Rema forest five years ago. These two cheetahs attacked two cows in nearby villages and took a cow into the deep forest. He also saw paw marks of a cheetah in Rangamati’s forest two years ago.

According to wildlife researchers and organisations, there are still 30 to 50 cheetahs in the country. A big portion of them live in the forest areas of Khagrachhari, Bandarban and Rangamati. Cheetahs are occasionally seen in Cox's Bazar, several places of Sylhet division and the northern region including Sherpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Panchagarh.