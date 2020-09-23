Climate activists urge Japan to stop financing coal in Matarbari

Climate activists across the globe urged Japan’s new prime minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration to stop building coal power projects in Bangladesh saying it would worsen the country’s climate crisis and destroy the livelihood of local communities.

Over a hundred climate activists from Bangladesh, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, the Philippines and Germany made the call in an online rally on Wednesday.

The online event was jointly organised by 14 climate and environment protection groups as a part of the Global Call to Stop Japanese Coal Finance in Bangladesh, says a press release.