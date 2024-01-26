About 31pc women in climate vulnerable areas are victims of abuse

About 31 per cent women in climate vulnerable areas have been subjected to physical, mental, financial and sexual abuse last year. However, due to a lack of awareness about the types of different abuse they often fail to realise that they have been victimised.

As a result, despite numerous instances of abuse, only 16 per cent of women reported the incidents. These findings emerged from a survey conducted by the Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) in char, haor, coastal, and hilly areas. The survey was conducted under a project titled 'Community-based Resilience, Women's Empowerment, and Action (CREA)'.

Findings of the baseline survey conducted under CREA project were revealed in a virtual programme on Wednesday. The survey looked into the impacts of climate change in 28 unions in 14 upazilas of 14 climate vulnerable districts in the coastal, char, hill tracts and haor regions.

It also explored the current socio-economic state of the vulnerable communities in fighting that impact and and assessed government agencies' responsiveness to their needs, particularly those of women and girl children.

The survey report recommended preventing abuse through women empowerment, raising awareness against repression and child marriage as well as quick responses to complaints.