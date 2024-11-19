COP29: What is holding back negotiations so far?

As the UN climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, enters its second week, concern is mounting over slow progress. Yet there is hope that the G20 summit in Brazil can help lead to a breakthrough at the stalled climate talks.

There is no time left to lose for decisive climate action as rising temperatures caused by burning fossil fuels leave the world facing escalating storms, floods, droughts and wildfires.

Yet frustrations are rising that one week into COP29, negotiations have so far delivered little progress in tackling the climate crisis and that talks around climate finance, a key priority of the summit, have reached a stalemate.

"The first week of the conference did not achieve what was necessary to now be optimistic about the second week," said Jan Kowalzig, an expert on climate change and policy at Oxfam, an international NGO focusing on poverty and injustice. "Both key themes of COP29 — greater ambition on climate protection and solid support for low-income countries — are marked by opposing positions and blockages."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged world leaders gathered in Brazil's capital Rio de Janeiro for the G20 this week to help rescue stalled talks.