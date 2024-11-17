All eyes on G20 for breakthrough as COP29 climate talks stall

Negotiations were deadlocked Saturday at the midway point of the UN climate summit, with hopes pinned on G20 leaders intervening to strike a critical finance pact at the crunch talks.

After nearly a week of bargaining in Azerbaijan, nations were no closer to agreeing a USD 1 trillion deal for climate-action investments in developing nations.

Diplomats worked through the night in a sports stadium near the Caspian Sea to produce a fresh draft Saturday that only served to underscore divisions, with little changed from an earlier text.

"We absolutely want an agreement in Baku because it is in the collective interest," said a French diplomat granted anonymity to discuss the ongoing talks.

But "clearly we are deadlocked, and not where we should be to have an agreement".

Government ministers jetting into Baku on Monday face an uphill battle trying to break the impasse before the summit ends on 22 November.