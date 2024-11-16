UN climate chief asks G20 leaders for boost as COP29 finance talks lag

The UN's climate chief called on leaders of the world's biggest economies on Saturday to send a signal of support for global climate finance efforts when they meet in Rio de Janeiro next week, to help trigger a deal at COP29 talks.

The plea, made in a letter to G20 leaders from top UN climate official Simon Stiell, comes as negotiators at the COP29 conference in Baku struggle for a deal intended to scale up money to address the worsening impacts of global warming.

"Next week's summit must send crystal-clear global signals," Stiell, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said in the letter.