'No higher ground': Migration on the rise as climate shocks grow

Tina Stege's atoll home in the Marshall Islands is 2 metres (6.5 feet) above sea level and so narrow that "you can see the ocean on both sides of the land almost anyplace you are," she said.

That leaves little room for retreat from rising seas, as climate change heats oceans and fuels melting of the world's ice.

In coming years, keeping the Pacific nation's about 60,000 people above the waves would require investing tens of billions of dollars in physically elevating homes and infrastructure, Stege said - money unlikely to be found.

"In my country, there is no higher ground," noted Stege, the climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, during an event at the COP27 UN climate talks in Egypt.

"If we're going to have higher ground, we need to build it."