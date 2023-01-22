Maj Gen Muniruzzaman (retd) elected chairman, Global Military Advisory Council on Climate Change

GMACCC is an international expert body that works on the full spectrum of climate security issues. It comprises senior military leaders from around the world and has several noted security experts, climate change specialists, and academics as council members.
With its headquarters in Brussels, GMACCC advises governments, international organisations and other relevant stakeholders on policy-related issues on the security dimensions of climate change. It was the first organisation to issue an international Call to Action on climate security at COP 15 in Copenhagen.
Climate security is now a top concern of all nations as a major threat to national and international stability and security.