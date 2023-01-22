Maj Gen Muniruzzaman (retd) elected chairman, Global Military Advisory Council on Climate Change

Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (Retd) has been elected Chairman of the Global Military Advisory Council on Climate Change (GMACCC) for a three year term in its general meeting held recently.

General Muniruzzaman is a founding member of GMACCC and has worked on climate security issues for many years. He has represented GMACCC in major climate negotiations and conferences around the world. He has also briefed the UN Security Council in New York on the issue, specifically on the security implications of Sea Level Rise (SLR). He is widely published on the subject of climate security and was named by the US Weather Channel as one of 25 global strategic voices on Climate Change.