Sea level rise now menaces even a Viking bastion of uplifted land

But these days, yellow cranes, barges and fleets of bulldozers, trucks and other construction machinery clog the heart of Stockholm - a sign that even Sweden’s luck as a bastion against rising oceans is running out.

The country is spending 11.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1 billion) to upgrade water-control gates and locks in an effort to keep Lake Mälaren - a source of drinking water for 2 million people - protected from the Baltic Sea at the point the two meet in Stockholm.

Global sea levels are rising about 4 mm a year, double the rate of the 20th century, and may soon overtake the 5 mm annual rise in land elevation in the Stockholm region.

The lake is still 70 cm (2.2 feet) above current sea level and the Slussen project, due for completion in 2025, is designed to fend off a worst-case increase in sea levels of up to 2 metres (6.5 feet) in the coming century.

During storm surges, Slussen’s gates will prevent salty Baltic water from reaching the 120-km-long freshwater lake. Another key function of the project is to channel excess water from the lake out to sea after heavy rains or the spring snow melt, to prevent flooding.

“We’re lucky to have this post-glacial uplift,” said Sofie Schöld, an expert on rising oceans at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute.

The country has gained about 10,000 sq km (3,860 sq miles) of land - an area about the size of Jamaica - since Viking times, experts say.

But the pace is slowing, and “Sweden now definitely has headaches about rising sea levels”, Schöld said.