10th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2022 coming to Dhaka

Balipara Foundation has announced that the 10th Eastern Himalayan Naturenomics™ Forum 2022 will be held between 11 to 13 December.

This time the discourse is being brought to Dhaka, Bangladesh, in its first-ever international conclave since its inception, marking a momentous step in the process of securing the economic future of the Eastern Himalayas through climate and biodiversity action.

The forum will be hosted at the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) in Dhaka.

The central theme being ‘Ecology is Economy’, the strategic focus areas of the conference 2022 towards building conversations include valuing natural assets - creating ecological budgets and nature capital debt for social mobility; rewilding the eastern himalayas - building resilient landscapes from snowmen to sea-line; transboundary ecological diplomacy - action for conservation; transparency - the role of technology for participatory natural asset management, wellbeing - building bridges between the race for development and conservation for human resilience; and democratising forest management - enhancing ownership of indigenous communities and gender inclusion.