ULAB, Climate Strategies publish new research

Climate Strategies and the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) in a research published on 24 July concludes that Bangladesh’s climate policies must integrate Just Transitions to build resilience to increasingly severe climate hazards, boost green employment and decrease inequality, stated a press release.
Bangladesh is one of the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries and faces a future of rapidly accelerating climate disasters.
The country’s GDP is expected to decline by up to 9 per cent due to severe flooding, tropical cyclones are costing the nation an annual economic loss of $1 billion, and water scarcity and rising sea levels may lead to 13.3 million internal migrants over the next 30 years.
Just Transitions offer a sustainable solution for Bangladesh, leveraging a low-carbon economy to uplift communities, create green jobs, and include marginalised voices in decision-making.
This approach can transform the ready-made garments sector, improve conditions, aid climate adaptation for farmers and promote inclusive education.
The report provides recommendations to guide policymakers in achieving a smooth and equitable transition to a low-carbon economy, fostering growth while addressing climate change.
Shamsad Mortuza, the project lead at ULAB, explained why a Just Transitions approach will be vital, stating, “The climate crisis has already arrived in Bangladesh: air pollution is a major health and financial problem, and the nation is facing a future of sea-level rise, increasingly powerful cyclones, floods, and more.
“Government ministries need to coordinate to enact a just transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient society that leaves no one behind,” he continued.