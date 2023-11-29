COP28 puts out welcome mat to lobbyists

"All views are welcome. All views are needed," declared Sultan Al Jaber, president of the UN's COP28 and head of the Emirates state oil and gas company in the run-up to the climate talks in Dubai.

That welcome also extends to lobbyists and big oil companies, some of whom will be part of national delegations when negotiations start on Thursday.

Here we look at some of the questions that raises.

Are lobbies allowed at COP?

"Leaders, experts and people of influence" come together in the COP's "blue zone", where talks take place, the UN states, without mentioning lobbyists.

But lobbyists can get accreditation by joining a national delegation or from one of the 2,000 "observer" groups made up of NGOs and professional groups.