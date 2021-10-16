By 2500 earth could be alien to humans: Study

Climate projections should not stop at the year 2100 unless CO2 emissions drop significantly, global warming by 2500 will make the Amazon barren, the American Midwest tropical, and India too hot to live in, according to a team of international scientists.

Their findings, published in the journal Global Change Biology, reveal an Earth that is alien to humans. "We need to envision the Earth our children and grandchildren may face, and what we can do now to make it just and liveable for them," says Christopher Lyon, a Postdoctoral Researcher under the supervision of Professor Elena Bennett at McGill University.