Typhoons forming closer to coast due to climate change: study

Typhoons in Southeast Asia are forming closer to coastlines, intensifying more rapidly and lasting longer over land due to climate change, according to a joint scientific study released on Wednesday.

Coastal communities and cities like Hai Phong in Vietnam and the Thai capital Bangkok are "facing unprecedented threats from longer lasting and more intense storms", a statement about the study said.

Researchers from the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore and Rowan University and the University of Pennsylvania in the United States analysed "more than 64,000 modelled historic and future storms from the 19th century through the end of the 21st century" to come up with the findings, the statement said.

Published in the peer-reviewed Nature partner journal Climate and Atmospheric Science, the study "highlights significant changes in tropical cyclone behaviours in Southeast Asia".