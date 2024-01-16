Poverty is higher where the impact of climate change is high

Prothom Alo :

Asif Saleh: The crop calendar has changed due to climate change. Crops are not being harvested at the normal scheduled time. There is the lack of rain, excessive rain, flash floods, all sorts of things happening.

Then there is the problem of salinity. We have a lot of work in agriculture. We have to work with water. Changes must be brought to the existing agricultural work. We need salinity-resistant crops, fruit and so on for the southern region. We are cultivating sunflowers in Assasuni, Satkhira. The farmers can make a good earning by selling sunflowers.

The third aspect is risk reduction. Since the climate is erratic, we have to work in such a manner that the risk-taking capacity of the marginalized people increases. For example, the houses that we make must be capable of withstanding the impact of climate change. This does not entail excessive cost. Just changing the design of the house a bit is enough.

We have taken up another thing, crop insurance. Losing crops in flash floods has become a regular phenomenon in Sunamganj. Low cost crop insurance has become very important for the people of this region. We kept the potato cultivators in mind when we came up with the crop insurance this time. Untimely rain damages their crop. The farmers got premium on their insurance this time. Their losses may not have been fully covered with this, but it was possible for them to buy seeds again and go into production.

Another thing is that we have connected with MIT in order to receive weather forecasts properly. They have created modelling for Satkhira through satellite images. In this manner we get news of any disaster from six months to a year in advance.