COP28: Whither the world heads

The first Conference of the Parties (COP 1) was held in 1995 under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) adopted at the Earth Summit held in Rio in 1992. Since then, every year a COP was held except in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, the issue has been widely and intensely discussed all these years at the UN and other international fora as well at regional, country and institutional levels all around the world, generating volumes after volumes of reports and declarations. Research activities on climate change have been and are being conducted widely, highlighting worsening climate change and its expanding impacts and suggesting ways forward in combatting the menace.



