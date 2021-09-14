Climate budget allocation must put climate change issues at centre

Climate budget allocation is inadequate compared to the need of societies and economies to adapt to the adverse effects and reduce the impacts of climate change. Climate change budget must incorporate climate-change induced migration and loss and damages. And the differential impact of climate change on women threatens to undermine advancement of women’s empowerment in social development and politics.

Thus, it is necessary to give attention to the gender dimension of climate change to develop specific and effective climate action plans that address the risks women face.

One significant challenge is that government ministries, departments and agencies have less conceptual understanding of the climate budget than of the more established gender budget and gender responsive climate budgeting is a new arena for exploration.

These observations were made by climate experts, stakeholders, discussants, and journalists during a webinar, ‘Stakeholder Consultation on Bangladesh Climate Budget FY 2021-22,’ organised by ActionAid Bangladesh on Tuesday, said a press release.

Dr Mizan R Khan, Professor, Environmental Science and Management at North South University, Ferdousi Begum, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, and Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh attended the event as panelists.