Climate change could lead to switch of event dates: IAAF president

Rising summer temperatures worldwide could lead to a major rethink about when major sporting events are held, Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics or International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Sunday after another brutal day for athletes in the men's marathon.

The marathons and walk events were shifted from Tokyo to the supposedly-cooler northern city of Sapporo but there was little relief, with temperatures in the high 30 degree Celsius, even with early-morning starts.

Heat and humidity was an issue in Tokyo, where the endurance athletes in particular–even those well-used to training in hot climes–found it extremely tough.

"They were difficult conditions and we could well be confronting the same temperatures in Paris in 2024," Coe said.