Climate change to displace 30m people in Bangladesh: BIPSS

Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security (BIPSS) on Sunday hosted their Policy Café called ‘[email protected]’.

The theme of the event was ‘Inundated and Unstable: Understanding the Security Implications of Climate Change’.

Diplomats, climate change experts, scholars, journalists and youth activists participated at the event.

President of BIPSS and chairman of the Global Military Advisory Council on Climate Change (GMACC) major general ANM Muniruzzaman (retd.) delivered the keynote speech while head of content at English Web of Prothom Alo Ayesha Kabir moderated the session.

At the beginning of his address, Muniruzzaman said the climate change poses a serious and existential security threat to all nations.

“The major impacts will be on the nexus of food, water and energy security,” he added.

Muniruzzaman said the most devastating effect of climate change would be the mass human displacement and migration that would create a huge climate refugee population. The threat would be devastating especially for low-lying states and island states, the security expert added.

He also pointed out that the extreme weather and the climate-induced disasters are a cause of concern as they can cause to loss of many lives and destroy properties.