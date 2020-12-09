Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans don’t ruin it: study

AFP
Paris
A handout combination of pictures released on 8 December 2020 by Marine Ecology and Conservation section of the biology department at the University of Victoria shows a comparison between two views of the same coral reef on Kiritimati (or Christmas Island coral atoll in the northern Line Islands part of the Republic of Kiribati) photographed before and after the marine heatwave and strong 2015/2016 El Nino: in May 2015 (L), and in June 2018 (R)
A handout combination of pictures released on 8 December 2020 by Marine Ecology and Conservation section of the biology department at the University of Victoria shows a comparison between two views of the same coral reef on Kiritimati (or Christmas Island coral atoll in the northern Line Islands part of the Republic of Kiribati) photographed before and after the marine heatwave and strong 2015/2016 El Nino: in May 2015 (L), and in June 2018 (R)AFP

Some corals can recover from bleaching even in long heatwaves as long as humans don’t interfere, scientists said Tuesday, raising hopes for the endangered underwater ecosystems essential to much marine life.

Researchers tracked corals of the Kiritimati atoll in the Pacific Ocean through the longest tropical heatwave on record, expecting the reefs to suffer mass bleaching.

But despite sitting in a “hot water bath” for 10 months due to a particularly strong 2015/2016 El Nino, the studied corals survived.

“We were blown away... to find that not only were all the corals not dead! But some of them didn’t even look to be in bad shape or bleached,” said Julia Baum, co-author of the study published in Nature Communications.

Advertisement

“They had recovered while still under these stressful conditions!” the biology professor at Canadian Victoria University told AFP.

However, there is a catch. Only the corals undisturbed by human stress factors such as water pollution were more likely to survive the heatwave.

“We found that corals were only able to recover from bleaching while at elevated temperatures if they were not also exposed to other strong local stressors,” Baum said.

Coral reefs cover less than one per cent of the ocean floor but support a quarter of marine species, providing them with food and shelter.

Warming waters due to climate change cause corals to expel the food-producing algae living in their tissues, breaking down their symbiotic relationship and leading to loss of colour and life in the process known as bleaching.

Recent spikes in tropical and sub-tropical sea surface temperatures, magnified by an especially potent El Nino, have triggered an unprecedented mass bleaching of corals, affecting 75 per cent of global reefs.

Advertisement

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in 2018 issued its landmark report on the Paris deal temperature goals -- “well below” two degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and a cap of 1.5C if at all possible.

It found that at 1.5C hotter, more than 70 per cent of Earth’s coral reefs will likely die off. At 2C, that increases to 99 per cent.

But the discovery that certain types of corals can recover from being exposed to long heatwaves offers a “glimmer of hope” for the rich marine ecosystem, the authors said in the study.

The results show local protection strategies can have an impact on saving the corals, providing incentive to continue efforts to protect reefs.

“If we are to save these magnificent ecosystems overall, the world must get climate change under control,” said Baum.

“But this new discovery... might buy some corals a bit of time under climate change.”

More News

Climate groups take on Shell in landmark Dutch case

Climate groups take on Shell in landmark Dutch case

Satellite to track rising seas as climate warms

This handout image taken on 17 July 2020, and released by The European Space Agency (ESA) on 19 November 2020, shows the Sentinel-6 satellite, dedicated to measuring sea levels as part of the European Union’s Copernicus Earth Observation

Battle climate crisis like COVID, Red Cross urges govts

A view shows cut down trees and tree houses in the background during a protest against the extension of the A49 motorway, in a forest near Stadtallendorf, Germany on 17 November 2020

Controversial study says global warming to continue no matter what we do

Aerial shot of the tundra surrounding Churchill pockmarked by shallow kettle lakes that formed when glaciers retreated in Manitoba, Canada, on 25 October 2020