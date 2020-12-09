Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans don’t ruin it: study

Some corals can recover from bleaching even in long heatwaves as long as humans don’t interfere, scientists said Tuesday, raising hopes for the endangered underwater ecosystems essential to much marine life.

Researchers tracked corals of the Kiritimati atoll in the Pacific Ocean through the longest tropical heatwave on record, expecting the reefs to suffer mass bleaching.

But despite sitting in a “hot water bath” for 10 months due to a particularly strong 2015/2016 El Nino, the studied corals survived.

“We were blown away... to find that not only were all the corals not dead! But some of them didn’t even look to be in bad shape or bleached,” said Julia Baum, co-author of the study published in Nature Communications.