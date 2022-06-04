Dutch port's rooftop walk shows post-climate future

As one of the world's most densely populated countries grapples with climate change, the Dutch are taking to their rooftops.

An organisation in the port city of Rotterdam has built a skywalk linking the roofs of the downtown shopping area to show what the future might look like.

From a village to food cultivation and rainwater storage areas, the "Rooftop Days" association is showing how to unlock the unused space of Europe's biggest port.

"We want people to experience how great it is to be on a rooftop and what space we have there above the city," Rooftop Days director Leon van Geest told AFP.

"We are only using three per cent of the full potential of the flat rooftops that we have here in our city."