El Nino set to be 'at least' moderate strength: UN

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced on 8 June that El Nino had arrived, warning that it "could lead to new records for temperatures".

The NOAA feeds into the UN's World Meteorological Organization, which for its part declared the onset of El Nino conditions on Tuesday, saying there was a 90-per cent probability of the phenomenon continuing during the second half of 2023.

"It is expected to be at least of moderate strength," the WMO said, noting that El Nino's effect on global temperatures is usually felt most strongly within a year of its onset -- in this case in 2024.