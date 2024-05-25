Agriculture, fisheries, livestock, health face losses due to severe heatwave

In his closing remarks Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC, said, “Marginalised communities are the most vulnerable to any type of disaster. We saw it during COVID-19, during the economic crisis, and in the impacts of climate change. Those who do not have a voice and those who have no one to listen to them are most at risk. Unfortunately, marginalised communities are suffering the most for something they are not responsible for. I applaud our policymakers, particularly the Honourables Prime Minister and the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change who are advocating globally for not just Bangladesh but all the climate-vulnerable countries. However, there is still a long way to go to achieve just climate financing for climate adaptation.”

Bushra Afreen, Chief Heat Officer at Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), remarked, “The city of Dhaka was never built with heat resilience in mind. With very limited resources and keeping sustainability in mind, we must all work together and enact the commitments we make.”

Presenting research on the heatwave, Dr. Md. Liakath Ali, Director of the Climate Change Programme, Urban Development Programme, and Disaster Risk Management Programme at BRAC, said, “According to media sources, nationwide Boro rice production may decrease 6-16 per cent, and 30 per cent of mango bud fell off due to prolonged drought followed by heatwaves. Moreover, the poultry industry lost BDT 200 crore in recent two weeks of heatwaves. The estimated loss of dairy products (milk, eggs, and meat) was 25 per cent. Labour-intensive sectors suffere an output loss of BDT 50,000 crore in Dhaka City alone. Dhaka is losing USD 6 billion worth of labour productivity per year due to heat stress. As a result, by 2030, Bangladesh could lose 5 per cent of its total productivity, equivalent to nearly 4 million full-time jobs, and experience GDP losses of up to 4.9 per cent.”