Environmentalists demands proper management of climate fund

A letter has been sent to the principal secretary to prime minister and the governor of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday (26 October, 2023) demanding proper management of the climate change trust fund, stated a press release.

The letter noted that Bangladesh is prominent among the countries bearing the brunt of global climate change. According to the climate vulnerable index Bangladesh stands seventh among 192 vulnerable countries of the world. The impacts of climate change on Bangladesh have become evident in the last two decades.

Global climate index 2021 reported that a total of 185 major disasters related to climate change have hit Bangladesh in the last 20 years. These include disasters like floods, cyclones, tidal waves and landslides. Plus, they have cost 11,450 lives and financial loss worth USD 3.72 billion (372 crores).