Is Climate Change Trust fund necessary?

Moreover, many projects were handed to new and inexperienced NGOs. Again projects were approved discriminatingly for areas of some ministers. Some of those projects were cancelled as irregularities were found in the PKSF investigation. It is evident that those were not separate incidents as the projects under the Trust have been accused of misappropriation since the beginning. Nobody was heard to be punished so far. The fund of the Trust has gradually shrunk from its initial Tk 40 billion. But this is not the solution. It is certainly meaningless and suicidal to continue the Trust just to avoid the embarrassment. One may be confused by clicking the achievement section of the Trust’s website. There is no description about the implementation of any project and the changes it brought.

According to the Climate Change Trust Act of 2010, the Comptroller and Auditor General will inspect the project every year and submit a copy of the audit report to the government and the board. The overall financial responsibility for the project rests with the project director or implementing ministry or agency. We want to see every C&AG report immediately on the trust’s web portal. Keeping this report secret is a serious financial irregularity. Let the whole activities of the trust be verified. Climate change is now generally involved with all the projects. So, it should be reconsidered why the trust will exist and how.