Temperature falls again, cold wave in 12 districts
Within a span of 24 hours, the country’s lowest temperature has dropped by one degree Celsius. A cold wave is currently affecting 12 districts across the country.
However, the temperature in the capital has increased by one degree Celsius today, Monday.
According to sources at the Bangladesh meteorological department, temperatures may rise slightly tomorrow, Tuesday, and the day after, Wednesday.
However, temperatures are expected to begin falling again.
Today, Monday, the lowest temperature in the country was recorded at Ishwardi in Pabna, at 8.4 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, Sunday, the lowest temperature was recorded at Srimangal in Moulvibazar, at 9.5 degrees Celsius.
A cold wave is currently sweeping across eight districts of the Rajshahi Division, as well as Kushtia, Chuadanga, Jashore and Dinajpur districts.
Meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir told Prothom Alo on Monday morning that the coverage of the cold wave has expanded slightly and temperatures have fallen.
However, he noted that temperatures may rise somewhat over the next two days, after which they may begin to decrease again.
When the minimum temperature in an area remains between 8.1 and 10 degrees Celsius, it is classified as a mild cold wave. When temperatures range between 6.1 and 8 degrees Celsius, it is referred to as a moderate cold wave.
Temperatures between 4.1 and 6 degrees Celsius are considered a severe cold wave, while temperatures below 4 degrees Celsius are classified as a very severe cold wave.
The meteorological department has forecast that at least five spells of cold waves may occur in the country during the current month, one of which could be a severe cold wave.