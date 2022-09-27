Germany down to four glaciers as climate change bites

Germany lost one of its few remaining glaciers this summer as exceedingly warm weather ate away Alpine ice at a faster pace than feared, a scientific report released on Monday showed.

The Bavarian Academy of Sciences said the state's Southern Schneeferner had lost its official status as a glacier due to rapid melting of its once sprawling ice sheet.

"The Schneeferner's ice thickness shrank significantly in large swathes and in most places no longer measures even two metres (6.5 feet)," the academy said in its latest findings.