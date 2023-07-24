Labour productivity decreases rapidly in summer

A recent study, conducted collaboratively by the UK's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy, has revealed a concerning trend in Bangladesh.

The country is experiencing extreme heat conditions that have resulted in a significant decline in labour productivity, affecting the lives and well-being of its people.

The two sectors that are particularly hard-hit by these scorching temperatures are the garment industry and the agricultural sector.

Consequently, Bangladesh's overall national production has witnessed a decline due to the adverse effects of the extreme heat on these workers.