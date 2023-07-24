Labour productivity decreases rapidly in summer

A recent study, conducted collaboratively by the UK's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment and Centre for Climate Change Economics and Policy, has revealed a concerning trend in Bangladesh.
The country is experiencing extreme heat conditions that have resulted in a significant decline in labour productivity, affecting the lives and well-being of its people.
The two sectors that are particularly hard-hit by these scorching temperatures are the garment industry and the agricultural sector.
Consequently, Bangladesh's overall national production has witnessed a decline due to the adverse effects of the extreme heat on these workers.
Labour productivity decreasing
A recent study has revealed concerning implications for Bangladesh if global warming persists. According to the study's projections, by the year 2080, the country's temperature is expected to rise by 3 degrees Celsius. This increase in temperature could lead to a staggering 46 per cent decline in the productivity of the country's workers, resulting in significant losses for both the industrial and agricultural sectors.
Bazlur Rashid, a meteorologist and climate researcher at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, has been investigating temperature changes in the region. He noted that the monsoon season in Bangladesh has been experiencing a continuous reduction in rainfall, particularly in the months of June and July, leading to heightened heat during that period.
The changing climate and the depletion of natural resources are contributing to hotter summers. Rashid emphasizes the necessity of taking immediate initiatives to adapt to these extremely hot summers and altered monsoon patterns.
According to the study, if the temperature increases by 3 degrees Celsius and if no measures are taken to adapt to that situation, the annual growth of Bangladesh will decrease by 1.7 per cent leading to a loss of 7.7 per cent in the long run.
Bangladesh had its longest and warmest heat wave in June this year, the study said. At that time, the maximum temperature was 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the country.
Nearly 37 per cent of the country’s labour force is engaged in agriculture while 22 per cent is in the industrial sectors. These workers are directly affected by the heat wave.
Impacts on body and mind
The study indicates that prolonged exposure to excessive heat can lead to damage in different parts of the human body, resulting in an increased risk of heat stroke and a higher number of fatalities. Moreover, the extreme heat negatively impacts people's cognitive abilities, leading to a decline in overall productivity.
According to Soura Dasgupta, a senior visiting fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science and one of the authors of the study, it is crucial for agricultural labourers to take a break of two to three hours during extreme heat to mitigate health risks.
Similarly, workers in the ready-made garment sector should aim to rest for at least 15 minutes every 1-2 hours to prevent a decline in their overall performance.
According to Professor AKM Saiful Islam from the Institute of Flood and Water Management at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), the impacts of climate change, such as extremely high temperatures, are increasingly evident in Bangladesh.
Of particular concern is the direct reduction in productivity among both workers and the general population in the country due to heat waves.
*The report, originally appeared in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat