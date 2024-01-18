Greenland has lost more ice than previously thought

Climate change has caused Greenland's ice sheet to lose 20 per cent more ice than previously thought, according to research published Wednesday that used satellite imagery to track the retreat of glaciers over the past four decades.

Previous studies have found that about 5,000 gigatonnes of ice has been lost from the surface of the Greenland ice sheet in the past two decades, a major contributor to rising sea levels.

In the new study, researchers in the United States compiled nearly 240,000 satellite images of glacier terminus positions -- where glaciers meet the ocean -- from 1985 to 2022.

"Nearly every glacier in Greenland has thinned or retreated over the past few decades," lead author Chad Greene, a glaciologist from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, told AFP.

"There really aren't any exceptions, and this is happening everywhere, all at once."