Cox’s Bazar: Allocation of 700 acres ‘protected’ forest land to be cancelled
The authorities have taken an initiative to cancel allocation of 700 acres of 'protected forest' land at Jhilongjha along the marine drive road in Cox's Bazar.
In 2021, the Awami League government made the allocation for establishing a training academy – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy of Public Administration – in the environmentally critical area (ECA).
Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor to the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change, has issued a letter to AF Hassan Ariff, advisor to the ministry of land, urging him to cancel the allocation.
In response, the land ministry has already formed a committee to review the issue, and it is expected to report a recommendation within the current month. It was learned that there is a plan to bring the particular site under the forest department and protect it as forest land.
It is one of the most biodiverse forest lands in the country, as it contains natural plants and is a safe habitat for wildlife, including endangered Asian wild elephants.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Syeda Rizwana Hasan said since Bangladesh lacks the required amount of forest land, the government, as per the constitution, is committed to protecting the existing forest.
“We hope we will be able to safeguard the 700 acres of protected forest in Cox's Bazar and take steps to preserve the environment in the area,” she said
On 5 September, 2021, Prothom Alo published a report on the allocation of forest land for construction of the administration academy. It prompted the environment campaigners to protest and take the issue to the High Court.
According to the letter of the environment ministry, the land was allocated in favour of the public administration ministry on 3 July 2021, through the land ministry. The area was declared as protected forest in 1935, under Section 29 of the Forest Act-1927.
The land ministry described it as khas land while making the allocation, with an estimated value of Tk 48.03 billion, and a token price of Tk 100,000 only for the administration academy.
According to experts, it is one of the most biodiverse forest lands in the country. It contains natural plants and is a safe habitat for wildlife, including endangered Asian wild elephants. It has some unique environmental characteristics, including soft soil, freshwater reservoirs, and coastal climate.
In 1999, the Jhilongjha forest land, along with Cox's Bazar Sadar and sea beach, were declared an environmentally critical (ECA) area. Under the environment conservation act-2010, no construction or activities that harm the environment are permitted in ECA zones.
All forest land allocations in the area should be revoked and further action should be taken for their conservation.
Still, the land ministry described it as khas land and allocated for construction of the administration academy in 2021, via the district administration. In the allocation paper, the land was mentioned as non-agricultural land, with an estimated value of Tk 48.03 billion, and a symbolic price of Tk 100,000 only for the administration academy.
The forest department objected to the land ministry about the allocation through a formal letter.
Ishtiaq Uddin Ahmad, former country director for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), told Prothom Alo that the initiative to cancel the allocation of protected forest land in Cox's Bazar is a positive step. At the same time, all forest land allocations in the area should be revoked and further action should be taken for their conservation.