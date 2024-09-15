Cox’s Bazar: Allocation of 700 acres ‘protected’ forest land to be cancelled

The authorities have taken an initiative to cancel allocation of 700 acres of 'protected forest' land at Jhilongjha along the marine drive road in Cox's Bazar.

In 2021, the Awami League government made the allocation for establishing a training academy – Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Academy of Public Administration – in the environmentally critical area (ECA).

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor to the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change, has issued a letter to AF Hassan Ariff, advisor to the ministry of land, urging him to cancel the allocation.