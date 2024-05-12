El Nino to end by June, La Nina seen in second half of 2024

The El Nino weather pattern should fade out by June but could be replaced by the La Nina phenomenon by the second half of the year, a US government forecaster said on Thursday.

There is a 49 per cent chance that the La Nina weather pattern may develop during the June to August period, rising to 69 per cent in July-September, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said in its monthly forecast.

The cycle between the weather patterns -- which can spawn wildfires, tropical cyclones and prolonged droughts -- is vital to farmers worldwide.