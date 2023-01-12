World's dams to lose a quarter of storage capacity by 2050: UN research

Silt accumulates in reservoirs as a result of the disruption of natural water flows. It can cause damage to hydroelectric turbines and cut power generation.

Impeding sediment flows along a river can also make upstream regions more prone to flooding and erode downstream habitats.

The UN study looked at data from more than 47,000 dams in 150 countries and said 16 per cent of original capacity had already been lost. It said the United States is facing losses of 34 per cent by 2050, with Brazil estimated to lose 23 per cent, India 26 per cent and China 20 per cent.