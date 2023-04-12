Sun, wind power make record 12 per cent of world electricity

"Record growth in wind and solar drove the emissions intensity of the world's electricity to its lowest ever level in 2022," said climate and energy think tank Ember in its yearly Global Electricity Review.

Helping slow the rise in planet-heating emissions, power from wind turbines and solar panels was up to 12 per cent from 10 per cent in 2021 and five percent in 2015.

Renewable sources, including nuclear power, accounted for 39 per cent of world electricity, the group estimated.