'Lot of work' before climate summit, host Britain admits

Nations have "a lot of work to do" in the weeks left before the COP26 climate summit, host Britain said Saturday as calls for greater ambition and more cash to fight warming grew.

The Glasgow summit, which opens on 31 October and which was delayed a year by the pandemic, is being billed by observers as crucial for the continued viability of the Paris climate deal.

The 2015 accord committed nations to limit global warming to ‘well below’ 2 degrees Celsius through sweeping emissions cuts and to gun for a safer cap of 1.5C.

But in the six years since the landmark deal, greenhouse gas emissions have continued rising along with disasters such as drought, flooding and storms supercharged by rising temperatures.