Intensifying heat waves prompt health warnings for Europe, US

A global pattern of heat waves scorching parts of Europe, Asia and the United States intensified on Tuesday, with the World Meteorological Organization warning of an increased risk of deaths linked to excessively high temperatures.

Americans were facing a medley of extreme weather, from blazing heat from Texas to Southern California to smoke-choked air wafting into the Midwest from Canada’s wildfires. Flood warnings were up for Vermont towns that were inundated just last week, while Tropical Storm Calvin was expected to hit the Pacific island state of Hawaii later on Tuesday.

The southwestern city of Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday recorded its 19th consecutive day in which the daily high exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius), breaking its all-time record of 18 days.

As temperatures in the Arizona capital climbed to 116F (47C), out-of-state visitor Amit Ghagoji, 40, set out for a hike in the trails of Phoenix’s Papago Park.

“It’s like you open an oven door and it’s the heat wave,” Bhagoji said. “If you’re, like, making cookies or something and you open the oven door, it’s going to hit you right in the face.”