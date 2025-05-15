Start Network launches studies on disaster preparedness in coastal areas
The Start Network has unveiled two major studies aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and anticipatory action in coastal regions, where millions are exposed to cyclones and floods.
At a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, humanitarian leaders, government officials, UN representatives, and local responders gathered to discuss the findings of the studies and explore ways to improve early warning systems and disaster risk financing in Bangladesh, one of the most climate-vulnerable countries.
The event, held under the theme “Challenges to opportunities: Understanding economic patterns and early warning systems to strengthen disaster risk financing,” was hosted by Start Fund Bangladesh, an initiative of the Start Network.
The two studies are titled “Early warning systems for cyclone and flood risks in Bangladesh: A country overview” and “Household economy analysis (HEA): A baseline for cyclone contingency planning in the coastal region of Bangladesh.”
In their discussion on the studies, the speakers underscored the need for an overarching policy framework to enable relevant government departments to act in line with national early action protocols and the standing orders on disaster (SOD). Their recommendations included the development of forecasting methods that prioritise the likely consequences of disasters, especially in key sectors such as agriculture and health, and the establishment of clear risk indicators and thresholds to guide timely and targeted responses.
According to a press relase, Start Bangladesh has initiated the development of a “One District – One List” system—a comprehensive database of at-risk households. This initiative, undertaken in collaboration with Start Bangladesh members and other key humanitarian actors, aims to facilitate more effective targeting and enable rapid, coordinated responses.
A panel discussion also highlighted the importance of enhancing detection, observation, monitoring, and forecasting capacities. This includes fostering collaboration with international meteorological organisations such as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) to improve forecast accuracy and extend lead times. Additionally, upgrading digital elevation and inundation models was recommended to strengthen flood prediction capabilities and inform planning for infrastructure resilience.
Attending the programme as the chief guest, Rezwanur Rahman, director general of the Department of Disaster Management, said the research is not only vital for advancing early action but also inclusive of the realities faced by diverse economic groups.
“Disasters often displace large numbers of people, and by strengthening early warning systems and understanding economic impacts, we can help reduce the burden on the most vulnerable communities—especially those living in poverty,” he emphasised.
Special guests included Ahmadul Haque, additional secretary and director (admin), Cyclone Preparedness Programme; Momenul Islam, director, Bangladesh Meteorological Department; and Netai Chandra Dey Sarker, director of the Department of Disaster Management.
Representatives from the global Start Network also participated, including Anna Farina, head of Crisis Anticipation and Risk Financing (CARF), and the technical partnerships adviser – CARF.
Reflecting on the broader implications of the studies, the Head of CARF remarked, “Effective coordination among stakeholders is essential to ensure timely, inclusive, and impactful responses to emerging threats.”
Start Bangladesh is a network of humanitarian NGOs and relevant civil society actors supported by the global Start Network. The journey of Start Bangladesh began with the establishment of Start Fund Bangladesh (SFB) in 2017—a Start Network programme modelled after the successful Start Fund, designed to disburse funding within 72 hours of a crisis alert.