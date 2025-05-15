Start Network launches studies on disaster preparedness in coastal areas

The Start Network has unveiled two major studies aimed at strengthening disaster preparedness and anticipatory action in coastal regions, where millions are exposed to cyclones and floods.

At a programme in Dhaka on Wednesday, humanitarian leaders, government officials, UN representatives, and local responders gathered to discuss the findings of the studies and explore ways to improve early warning systems and disaster risk financing in Bangladesh, one of the most climate-vulnerable countries.

The event, held under the theme “Challenges to opportunities: Understanding economic patterns and early warning systems to strengthen disaster risk financing,” was hosted by Start Fund Bangladesh, an initiative of the Start Network.