Nature congress calls for protecting 30pc of Earth, 80pc of Amazon

The world's most influential conservation congress passed resolutions Friday calling for 80 per cent of the Amazon and 30 per cent of Earth's surface -- land and sea -- to be designated ‘protected areas’ to halt and reverse the loss of wildlife.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which is meeting in Marseille, does not set global policy, but its recommendations have in the past served as the backbone for UN treaties and conventions.

They will help set the agenda for upcoming UN summits on food systems, biodiversity and climate change.