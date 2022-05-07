New Zealand sea level rising more quickly than forecast

Auckland, which with 1.7 million residents is comfortably the country’s largest city, is especially vulnerable.

It is predicted that the sea level will rise 50 per cent faster in the city’s downtown waterfront and in several central-city suburbs, with wide-ranging implications for house prices and insurance rates.

NZ SeaRise has developed an online tool to let residents and authorities check forecasts for their own stretch of coast -- allowing them to assess the risk of flooding and erosion.

“We still have time, but we don’t have time to sit on our hands anymore,” Naish said.

“If you’re a council representative or you’re a developer, or you’re a decisions maker in the coastal areas of New Zealand you need to start thinking right now what the plan is for adapting to that sea-level rise.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said adaptation planning was already underway, including budgeting for the relocation of some communities and infrastructure away from vulnerable coastlines.