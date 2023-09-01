‘Bad days await’: Istanbul dams run low in summer heat

The city could ship in extra supplies of water by sea or road should the dams run completely dry -- although no specific plans have been laid yet for that gloomy possibility.

Istanbul's problems are compounded by its phenomenal growth.

The city had almost as many dams when its population was just over five million people 30 years ago and water consumption was not a hot topic in the news.

Officials now make regular media appearances pressing Istanbulites to conserve water any way they can.

Aydin's department sent a mass text message during a particularly hot spell warning that the situation was becoming unsustainable.

"The storage volume of our dams in Istanbul is approximately 868 million cubic metres. But Istanbul's annual consumption is 1.1 billion cubic metres," Aydin told AFP.

"Istanbul's (dams) do not have enough water to last a full year. Istanbul is a city in need of continuous rainfall. Our groundwater is not enough."

The lack of rain is turning some parts of the emptied dams into rolling meadows that flocks of sheep and goats roam on the city's outskirts.

Pensioner Nejat Karakas grew up around water and likes to visit the dams to while away the time.

He leaned glumly against the side of an upturned rowboat lying on the cracked dry bed and contemplated climate change.

"It makes me sad. We're not used to seeing it like this," the 68-year-old said. "If there is no rain between now and October, bad days await Istanbul."