PKSF accredited as National Implementing Entity of Adaptation Fund

Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), in recognition of its workplan and efficiency in combating the adverse impacts of climate change, has been accredited as the National Implementing Entity (NIE) of the Adaptation Fund, based in Washington, USA. The Adaptation Fund Board concluded on this accreditation in its Board Meeting held on 3 August 2021, said a press release.

A number of government and non-government organisations of Bangladesh applied for this accreditation of high acclaim. However, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change of the Government of Bangladesh found PKSF as the most suitable entity and nominated it for the accreditation.

On closer examination of its capability and achievements, the Adaptation Fund selected PKSF as its NIE in Bangladesh for the next five years.

PKSF is the 34th entity, and the only from Bangladesh, to receive the accreditation of the Adaptation Fund, created in 2007. This will increase PKSF’s access to international funds for facing climate change fallout.

Earlier in 2017, PKSF was accredited as the National Implementing Entity (NIE) of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the press release said.

