Removing carbon from air vital to reach climate goals: IPCC

Extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere by planting forests and developing controversial high-tech industries will be essential to meet global goals to curb climate change, a UN report said on Monday.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said the world could, in theory, halve emissions by 2030.

But it added that radical reductions in greenhouse gases would be insufficient to achieve the Paris Agreement targets to limit global warming.

In addition, it said, the world will need "carbon dioxide removal" (CDR) technologies - ranging from planting trees that soak up carbon to grow, to costly and energy-intensive technologies to suck carbon dioxide directly from the air.

“The deployment of CDR to counterbalance hard-to-abate residual emissions is unavoidable if net zero carbon dioxide or greenhouse gas emissions are to be achieved,” the IPCC said in a report on solutions to global warming, compiled by 278 authors.