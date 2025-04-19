Europe flooding in 2024 worst in over a decade: report

Europe experienced its most extensive flooding in over a decade in 2024, the EU's climate change monitor reported on Tuesday, with almost one-third of its rivers swelling to bursting point.

Swathes of the continent were inundated during the year, with the worst hit Valencia in Spain, and central and eastern Europe, said the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

These disasters took place during the hottest year around the world, and underscore the threat that flooding poses for Europe, as the world warms because of human-driven climate change.

Storms and floods in 2024 killed more than 300 people, affected 413,000 others people across Europe, and inflicted at least 18 billion euros (USD 20.5 billion) in economic damage.