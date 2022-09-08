Mild heatwave sweeps through country

Besides, light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy falls at places over the country, it added.
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.
The weather office recorded the highest rainfall of 60mm in Khulna in 24 hours till 6am on Thursday.
The highest temperature was recorded at 36.2 degrees Celsius in Cumilla and Chandpur of Chattogram division, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees in Khepupara of Barishal division.
Meanwhile, a low pressure area has formed over the East Central Bay and the adjoining North Bay. It is likely to intensify.
The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, the centre of the low to Assam across Southern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to the Northwest Bay, as per the bulletin.
Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.