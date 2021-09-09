Seemingly unrelated crises share common roots, researchers say

When powerful Cyclone Amphan roared into the low-lying coastal Sundarbans region of Bangladesh and India last year, families trying to stay safe faced a dilemma.

Many storm shelters were already occupied by quarantined migrant workers who had returned home as the Covid-19 pandemic shut their workplaces, leaving local people a choice between facing the cyclone at home or braving the virus in shelters.

From Arctic heat and wildfires to Texas cold-weather power outages and Amazon deforestation, threats around the world that may seem unrelated are increasingly compounding each other, United Nations researchers said in a report released Wednesday.