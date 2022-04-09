Shift from fossil fuel to renewable energy: German special envoy

The impacts of climate change are happening and we are running out of time. We need to scale up our plans, move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy and take many important decisions for greater action. We need intensified climate diplomacy.

The visiting state secretary and special envoy for international climate policy of Germany, Jennifer Morgan, made these observations while addressing a press conference held at a hotel in the city on Saturday.

She has chosen Bangladesh as her first foreign visit since her appointment last month and has been talking to different government and non-government stakeholders, as well as visiting some of the climate vulnerable areas of Bangladesh.