How do we fight wildfires as temperatures rise?

Fire has burnt through forests for hundreds of millions of years, but now unprecedented wildfires are burning hotter and longer, partly due to climate change.

Declining rainfall and longer droughts are making forests so dry that localised lightening can spark a small fire that transforms into an inferno before firefighters can limit the damage.

Fires have been blazing in Canada for months, with firefighters struggling to bring them under control. Around 10 million hectares (24.7 million acres) of land have already burned, sending gigantic clouds of smoke over parts of the US. Large fires have also broken out in Italy, Greece and Spain in recent days. Because of the heat and unfavorable winds, the Spanish weather service Aemet expects the risk of more fires to “go through the roof.”

The wildfire season in the Northern Hemisphere is in full swing. On the other side of the world, so large was the scale of the Australian Black Summer megafires of 2019-20 that burnt nearly 60 million acres (24 million hectares) that once fire-resistant wet forests also went up in flames.