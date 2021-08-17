Three-quarters of people in G20 nations see climate, nature near tipping points

The survey asked nearly 50 questions on attitudes to climate and nature, the global economy and whether people want to, or are becoming, better stewards of the planet.

It found that 73 per cent think the world is approaching "tipping points" - meaning rapid and large-scale changes with major consequences - in the climate or natural systems, due to activities like burning fossil fuels and cutting down forests.

"People are more aware in emerging economies like Indonesia and Brazil," said Owen Gaffney, a director at the Global Commons Alliance and lead author of a report based on the survey.