World's oceans set new surface temperature record: EU monitor

The world's oceans set a new temperature record this week, raising concerns about knock-on effects on the planet's climate, marine life and coastal communities.

The temperature of the oceans' surface rose to 20.96 degrees Celsius (69.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on 30 July, according to European Union climate observatory data.

The previous record was 20.95C in March 2016, a spokeswoman for the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service told AFP on Friday. The samples tested excluded polar regions.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which uses a different database, has also recorded a similar trend in recent months.