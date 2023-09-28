Two 'catastrophic' years melt away 10 per cent of Swiss glacier volume: Study

Two consecutive years of extreme warming in the Alps have obliterated 10 per cent of Swiss glacier volume -- the same amount lost in the three decades prior to 1990, a report revealed Thursday.

Amid growing concerns over the dire toll of climate change, the study by the Cryospheric Commission (CC) of the Swiss Academy of Sciences showed a dramatic glacial retreat, and warned the situation would only get worse.

"Swiss glaciers are melting at a rapidly increasing rate," it said in a statement. 2022 marked the worst year on record for glacier melt in the Swiss Alps, with six per cent of the total ice volume lost.

The glaciers have not fared much better this year, the CC report showed, with another four per cent of ice volume destroyed, "representing the second largest decline since measurements began".

"The acceleration is dramatic, with as much ice being lost in only two years as was the case between 1960 and 1990," it said.