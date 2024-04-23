Presence of micro plastic found in air, water, sediment

The presence of micro plastic was found at a dangerous level in air, surface water and sediment within the Ganges basin of Bangladesh and India, according to a study.

The study titled “The distribution and characterisation of micro plastics in air, surface water and sediment within a major river system” was published in the journal Science of Total Environment in the Netherlands. The study was jointly conducted by scientists from Bangladesh and India and it was the first research that assessed the presence of micro plastic on such a large scale.